DH Toon | 'Taxpayers table household expenditure bill'

DH Toon | Inflation: 'Taxpayers table household expenditure bill, seek help'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Mar 18 2022, 05:23 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2022, 07:41 ist
Credit: DH Illustration/Sajith Kumar

The wholesale price-based inflation in February rose to 13.11 per cent on hardening of prices of crude oil and non-food items, even though food articles softened.

After two months of mild easing, WPI inflation accelerated in February and remained in double digits for the 11th consecutive month, beginning April 2021.

WPI inflation last month was 12.96 per cent, while in February last year, it was 4.83 per cent.

Read more

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Indian economy
DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Inflation

Related videos

What's Brewing

36-million-yr-old whale fossil found in Peruvian desert

36-million-yr-old whale fossil found in Peruvian desert

DH Toon | 'Taxpayers table household expenditure bill'

DH Toon | 'Taxpayers table household expenditure bill'

NASA moon rocket begins rollout en route to launch pad

NASA moon rocket begins rollout en route to launch pad

Violin a 'weapon of resistance' in Ukraine shelters

Violin a 'weapon of resistance' in Ukraine shelters

Indian origin Miss World runner-up survived burns

Indian origin Miss World runner-up survived burns

Sleep for a strong heart, sleep for good health

Sleep for a strong heart, sleep for good health

In some corners, the war in Ukraine seems justified

In some corners, the war in Ukraine seems justified

Assamese start-up launches tea named after Zelenskyy

Assamese start-up launches tea named after Zelenskyy

Gujarat to introduce Gita in schools for class 6-12

Gujarat to introduce Gita in schools for class 6-12

Using pillows against bombs, old Ukrainians stay put

Using pillows against bombs, old Ukrainians stay put

 