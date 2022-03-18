DH Toon | Inflation: 'Taxpayers table household expenditure bill, seek help'

The wholesale price-based inflation in February rose to 13.11 per cent on hardening of prices of crude oil and non-food items, even though food articles softened.

After two months of mild easing, WPI inflation accelerated in February and remained in double digits for the 11th consecutive month, beginning April 2021.

WPI inflation last month was 12.96 per cent, while in February last year, it was 4.83 per cent.

