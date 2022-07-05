DH Toon | 'It's an ED govt'

DH Toon | 'It's an ED govt'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 05 2022, 06:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2022, 06:53 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday slammed the Opposition over taunts that rebels joined the Eknath Shinde faction fearing action by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Addressing the House, Fadnavis said, "Yes, it's an ED government - government of Eknath and Devendra."

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony, Fadnavis directed the state Advocate General and the administration to submit a proposal on building the Metro-3 car shed in Aarey Colony instead of Kanjurmarg.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Devendra Fadnavis
BJP

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'It's an ED govt'

DH Toon | 'It's an ED govt'

Why are so many seats empty at Wimbledon this year?

Why are so many seats empty at Wimbledon this year?

NASA satellite breaks from Earth orbit, heads to moon

NASA satellite breaks from Earth orbit, heads to moon

This N95 face mask can kill Covid-19 virus

This N95 face mask can kill Covid-19 virus

Part & parcel of game: Bairstow on exchange with Kohli

Part & parcel of game: Bairstow on exchange with Kohli

Akasa Air unveils first look at crew uniforms

Akasa Air unveils first look at crew uniforms

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World

 