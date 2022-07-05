Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday slammed the Opposition over taunts that rebels joined the Eknath Shinde faction fearing action by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Addressing the House, Fadnavis said, "Yes, it's an ED government - government of Eknath and Devendra."
Soon after the swearing-in ceremony, Fadnavis directed the state Advocate General and the administration to submit a proposal on building the Metro-3 car shed in Aarey Colony instead of Kanjurmarg.
DH Toon | 'It's an ED govt'
