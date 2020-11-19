DH Toon | Madhya Pradesh to set up 'gau cabinet'

DH Toon | Madhya Pradesh to set up 'gau cabinet' for cow protection

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
  Nov 19 2020
  • updated: Nov 19 2020, 07:23 ist

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up a 'gau cabinet' for the protection and promotion of cows in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

The first meeting of the 'gau (cow) cabinet' will be held on November 22, he said.

