DH Toon | 'Maha' crisis as Sena's sainiks turn hostile

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) reels from the latest crisis, it is becoming more and more evident that Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray ignored too many warning signs that led to this situation.

Saving the MVA government—the coalition of his party and its ideologically opposite Congress and Nationalist Congress Party—is now a gigantic task. And this whammy of runaway MLAs—Shiv Sena member Eknath Shinde along with a few others—comes mid-way in MVA government’s five-year term.

