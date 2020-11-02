DH Toon | Media not a caged bird

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  Nov 02 2020, 08:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 08:11 ist

The Supreme Court on Monday said that nobody was immune from being questioned. However, the process must be carried out with dignity, responsibility, and privacy.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices D Y Chandrachud and L Nageswara Rao told Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, known for his own style of debate, that he does not have to conform to the model standards as he can be old fashioned and report differently.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Union government to clarify whether "excessive" reportage by the press on an ongoing investigation amounted to interference in the administration of justice under the Contempt of Courts Act.

