DH Toon | Modi celebrates India's hockey Olympic bronze

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Aug 06 2021, 02:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 02:06 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the hard work of the Indian men's hockey team and its Australian coach Graham Reid during a telephonic conversation with skipper Manpreet Singh and the support staff after the team's bronze medal win at the Olympic Games.

