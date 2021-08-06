Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the hard work of the Indian men's hockey team and its Australian coach Graham Reid during a telephonic conversation with skipper Manpreet Singh and the support staff after the team's bronze medal win at the Olympic Games.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | Modi celebrates India's hockey Olympic bronze
Apple employee raises sexism concerns, sent on leave
How a brain chemical plays key role in consciousness
B'desh street kitchens battle to keep free food on menu
Team India celebrate historic Olympic hockey medal
Rihanna is officially a billionaire, says Forbes