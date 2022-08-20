DH Toon | No schemes, only 'freebies' for the poor

The YSRCP said it would be unfair to call government schemes helping improve the lives of the poor, needy people and raise the nation’s productivity as ‘freebies’ or ‘rewari’.

The party general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy on Thursday said that he had approached the Supreme Court seeking intervention in a PIL filed by a BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay wanting regulation on election manifestos while holding political parties responsible for their poll promises.

