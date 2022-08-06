DH Toon | 'Nobody is in denial about price rise'

The Indian economy, compared to the situation prevailing in many of our peer groups and in many of the developed economies, is definitely much better, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while responding to the short-duration discussion on the rising prices of essentials in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
She said that nobody is in denial about the price rise.
"We are not running away, we are here to discuss and nobody is saying and nobody is in denial about the price rise", said Sitharaman.
