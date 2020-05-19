DH Toon: Oppn, experts slam govt's relief package

DH Toon: Oppn, experts slam govt's relief package, say it's only 1.6% of GDP

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • May 19 2020, 07:20 ist
  • updated: May 19 2020, 07:49 ist

The fifth and last tranche of the Centre’s Rs 20 lakh-crore stimulus to soften the COVID-19 blow mostly dealt with the economic reforms and left businesses seeking more to address their immediate woes. And those championing the cause of the underprivileged said cash in hand was the only way to tide over lockdown-related stress.

The Congress on Sunday accused the government of misleading people in the name of an economic package and said the measures announced by the Centre amounted to only 1.6 per cent of India's GDP, i.e. worth Rs 3.22 lakh crore instead of Rs 20 lakh crore as claimed by the Prime Minister.

