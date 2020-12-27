DH Toon | Political intrigue in Nepal

A day after Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal, a.k.a Prachanda, merged on May 17, 2018, China welcomed the amalgamation and the birth of the new Nepal Communist Party (NCP). “As a good neighbour and friend, China supports Nepal’s independent choice for the social system and development path that suits its own national conditions and we welcome the merging of the two parties,” Lu Kang, a spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in Beijing, vowing to continue “mutual cooperation for the benefit of both the countries and people”.

