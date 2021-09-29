DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi's experiments with reality!

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi's experiments with reality!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 29 2021, 04:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2021, 04:53 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Expressing support for protesting farmers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the farmers' non-violent 'satyagraha' is still resolute but the "exploitative" government does not like this and that is why a 'Bharat Bandh' has been called.

