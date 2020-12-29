DH Toon | Rahul, Sonia Gandhi skip Congress Foundation Day event

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were missing from the 136th foundation day of the party on Monday, giving a handle to the BJP to take potshots and leaving a section of the party disappointed.

Congress cited “health reasons” for the party chief’s absence at the flag-hoisting function at the AICC headquarters next door to her official 10, Janpath residence, while Rahul, the de-facto president, had left for Milan on Sunday to meet his ailing grandmother.

On the foundation day of the Congress on Monday, its chief Sonia Gandhi urged the party leaders and workers to unite in "fighting dictatorship" in the country and protecting its democracy, Constitution and people.

Addressing party workers in a video message on the 136th foundation day of the party, Gandhi claimed that the country is going through difficult times as prevailing before independence.

After the BJP criticised Rahul Gandhi for his visit abroad, the Congress on Monday said he has gone to meet an ailing relative and his grandmother and is not on a holiday.

Asked about Rahul Gandhi's absence from the party's foundation day function at the AICC headquarters, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala came out in the defence of Gandhi, saying he is currently not the party chief and has performed all the duties entrusted to him by the organisation.

