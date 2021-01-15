DH Toon | Republic Day: Govt prepares for Kisan parade

DH Toon | Republic Day: Govt must prepare for Kisan parade

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  Jan 15 2021, 07:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2021, 07:26 ist

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Balbir Singh Rajewal on Thursday wrote an open letter to farmers, urging them not believe in rumours being spread to defame their agitation against the Centre's farm laws.

The BKU (Rajewal) president said rumours are being spread about the farmers' proposed tractor parade on January 26.

It is being spread as if farmers will head towards the Red Fort or Parliament on January 26, Rajewal wrote in Punjabi cautioning farmers not to believe in such rumours.

He apprehended that some “anti-farmer forces” are desperately trying to “fail” their peaceful agitation. He stressed that the farmers' ongoing protest will remain peaceful.

Rajewal said the outline of the 'Kisan parade' will be announced next week. Farmers had proposed to take out a tractor parade on the Republic Day if their demands were not accepted by the Centre.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, an amalgamation of over 250 farmers' unions that is spearheading the protest at Delhi borders, said it has issued calls to all districts within 300 km of Delhi to mobilise thousands of tractors for the Republic Day Tractor Parade in Delhi.

