DH Toon | US Election: Biden nears poll victory; Trump claims fraud

US President Donald Trump has sought transparency into vote counting and election certification and asserted that he will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that Americans have confidence in the government.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
DH Toon | Biden nears poll victory; Trump claims fraud
A letter to the US President, about the next 4 years
Dead Michigan voters' claim spread faster than facts
The greatest state of Pennsylvania. Also, not a state.
Where key states stand in a day of decision for Biden
'Zoo monkeys prefer traffic noise to natural sounds'