DH Toon | Biden nears poll victory; Trump claims fraud

DH Toon | US Election: Biden nears poll victory; Trump claims fraud

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 07 2020, 07:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 07:28 ist

US President Donald Trump has sought transparency into vote counting and election certification and asserted that he will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that Americans have confidence in the government.

Read more

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
US Presidential Elections 2020
Donald Trump
Joe Biden

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Biden nears poll victory; Trump claims fraud

DH Toon | Biden nears poll victory; Trump claims fraud

A letter to the US President, about the next 4 years

A letter to the US President, about the next 4 years

Dead Michigan voters' claim spread faster than facts

Dead Michigan voters' claim spread faster than facts

The greatest state of Pennsylvania. Also, not a state.

The greatest state of Pennsylvania. Also, not a state.

Where key states stand in a day of decision for Biden

Where key states stand in a day of decision for Biden

'Zoo monkeys prefer traffic noise to natural sounds'

'Zoo monkeys prefer traffic noise to natural sounds'

 