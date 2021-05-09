DH Toon | What happened to a united Opposition?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 09 2021, 07:26 ist
  • updated: May 09 2021, 07:38 ist
DH Illustration. Credit: Sajith Kumar

While talks of a United Front dominated the news before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it all appears to have vanished. Two years on, the Congress, CPI(M), and the TMC, who vowed to dethrone the BJP together have fought their own battles in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

The Congress, having been reduced to nought in Bengal and failed to oust the BJP in Assam and the UDF in Kerala now remains in power in just two states - Tamil Nadu and Punjab.

