Dhankhar teases AAP's Raghav Chadha over dating rumours

Dhankhar teases Raghav Chadha over dating rumours with Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in 'Uunchai', was recently spotted with Chadha when they went out on a dinner and met him again for a 'lunch date' on Thursday

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 24 2023, 20:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 21:02 ist
Jagdeep Dhankhar. Credit: IANS Photo

A day after AAP MP Raghav Chadha was spotted with actress Parineeti Chopra at a restaurant, Rajya Sabha saw a light moment when Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar teased him for the same. 

While introducing the topic of Chadha's address in the upper House, VP Dhankhar said while teasing the MP, "You already have been.. you occupied enough space in social media. This may be a day of silence for you."

Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in Uunchai, was recently spotted with Chadha when they went out on a dinner and met him again for a 'lunch date' on Thursday.

While the two earlier had dinner at the Westin hotel in the Goregaon area of Mumbai, they were again spotted together at a Bandra restaurant.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Raghav Chadha
AAP
Jagdeep Dhankhar
India News
Parineeti Chopra

Related videos

What's Brewing

'The Elephant Whisperers' couple to raise another calf

'The Elephant Whisperers' couple to raise another calf

A year on, US skaters await Beijing Olympics medals

A year on, US skaters await Beijing Olympics medals

Siddaramaiah slaps supporter, caught on camera

Siddaramaiah slaps supporter, caught on camera

Parliament passed these bills with no discussion

Parliament passed these bills with no discussion

These MPs and MLAs were disqualified after conviction

These MPs and MLAs were disqualified after conviction

Village in Kerala known for Kathakali renamed after it

Village in Kerala known for Kathakali renamed after it

Raccoon dog data sparks new debate about Covid origins

Raccoon dog data sparks new debate about Covid origins

 