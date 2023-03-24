Dhankhar teases Raghav Chadha over dating rumours with Parineeti Chopra

A day after AAP MP Raghav Chadha was spotted with actress Parineeti Chopra at a restaurant, Rajya Sabha saw a light moment when Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar teased him for the same.

While introducing the topic of Chadha's address in the upper House, VP Dhankhar said while teasing the MP, "You already have been.. you occupied enough space in social media. This may be a day of silence for you."

Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in Uunchai, was recently spotted with Chadha when they went out on a dinner and met him again for a 'lunch date' on Thursday.

While the two earlier had dinner at the Westin hotel in the Goregaon area of Mumbai, they were again spotted together at a Bandra restaurant.