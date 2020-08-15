Did India really achieve freedom in 1947?

Was India truly independent in 1947? On the midnight of Aug. 15, Jawaharlal Nehru delivered his iconic ‘Tryst with Destiny’ speech that inspired millions and India was considered a free nation. India was, however, only bestowed dominion status and did not become an actual independent nation until 1950.

In those three years, this meant that India still pledged allegiance to the Crown of the British Empire, King George VI, and Lord Mountbatten was India’s Governor-General whilst Nehru was sworn in as the Prime Minister of the nation. The dominion status also meant that India was equal in status to the rest of the British Empire.

Leaders who weren’t elected by the people were sworn in in the name of King George VI as the Emperor of India. The Indian Army was still headed by a British field marshall. Judges in courts across India were still appointed by the British.

The day the country’s Constitution came into effect, Jan. 30, 1950, was the day that India broke free from monarchy in actuality and became a sovereign democratic republic.

On Feb. 20, 1947, Clement Attlee, the then Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, said that India would be granted “full self-government” by June 30, 1948. Lord Mountbatten was later appointed to oversee the constitution-making process as he was a member of the royal family and a leading British naval officer.