Digvijaya Singh kicks off row over 're-look Article 370' remarks

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh’s offer to have a re-look into the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir kicked off a political row with BJP accusing the senior Congress leader of playing into the hands of Pakistan.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, made the comments in response to a question from a Pakistani journalist during an audio chat on a social media platform – remarks that even had Congress ducking for cover.

“… the decision of removing Article 370 in J&K and revocation of its statehood was an extremely sad decision. The Congress party would certainly have to take a relook at this issue,” Singh said triggering a backlash.

“This is what Pakistan wants,” BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said.

In a Club House chat, Rahul Gandhi’s top aide Digvijaya Singh tells a Pakistani journalist that if Congress comes to power they will reconsider the decision of abrogating Article 370… Really? यही तो पाकिस्तान चाहता है… pic.twitter.com/x08yDH8JqF — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 12, 2021

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra demanded Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to clarify the Congress position on the issue.

Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said instead of playing to the gallery across the border, the Congress must come to terms with the abrogation of Article 370.

“Instead of instigating our Kashmiri brethren, Digvijaya Singh must take lessons in patriotism from the average Kashmiri,” Puri said.

“Thank you Digvijaya Singh ji for once again exposing your true self. Your party takes a stand on everything anti-India. This is why people never vote for you or your party,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

“This bunch of illiterate people cannot possibly differentiate between 'shall' and 'consider',” the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said as BJP leaders launched an all out attack on him.

Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah welcomed Singh’s remarks and asked the Modi government to look into the issue of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state of J&K into two union territories.

“I hope the current government will look into it and try to win the hearts of the people. That can only be won if they reverse what they did,” said Abdullah, who now heads the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.

I'm very grateful to (Congress leader) Digvijaya Singh Ji. He has realized sentiments of people as other parties who have also spoken about it. I welcome it heartily & hope govt will look into it again: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Singh's Clubhouse chat remark pic.twitter.com/mqtmuTz1jn — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021

Asked about Singh’s remarks, AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera said every Congress leader should follow the official stand of the party articulated in the Congress Working Committee resolution on J&K adopted on August 6, 2019.

The CWC had slammed the “unilateral” decision to abrogate Article 370, contending that it deserved to be honoured until it was amended after consultation with all sections of the people and strictly in accordance with the Constitution of India.