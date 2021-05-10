At 3.66L, India's daily Covid-19 infections dip

Dip in single-day Covid-19 infections, fatalities: 3.66 lakh new cases, 3,754 deaths

So far, 2,46,116 people have fallen prey to the disease

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 10 2021, 09:45 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 09:59 ist
Family members pray as they perform last rites during cremation of a people who died of COVID-19, in Jammu. Credit: PTI

India's daily coronavirus infections were up by 3,66,161 on Monday while 3,754 more people died of the fatal disease.

According to data from the Ministry of Health and Welfare, there are 37,45,237 active cases of Covid-19.

With this, India now has 2,26,62,575 cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

So far, 2,46,116 people have fallen prey to the disease.

1,86,71,222 persons recovered from the disease over the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

As the second wave and the Indian variant of Covid-19 overwhelm healthcare infrastructure at the back of a shortage of drugs and oxygen, several states have announced lockdowns or extended current lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease.

Terribly hit by the second wave of coronavirus, India is now the second-worst hit country after the United States. India's fatality rate stands at 1.09 per cent.

