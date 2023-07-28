Director of IIPS, institute that prepares National Family Health Survey, suspended

The Union Government has suspended the director of the International Institute for Population Sciences(IIPS), K S James, over alleged irregularity in recruitment, as reported by The Wire.

The letter of suspension was sent to James on July 28.

Falling under the Union health ministry, the IIPS prepares the National Family Health Survey.

The publication noted that prior to this move, James had been asked to resign as the government was not happy with certain data that came up in the surveys conducted by the IIPS.