Director of IIPS, institute that prepares National Family Health Survey, suspended

Director of institute that prepares NFHS suspended

The letter of suspension was sent to James on July 28.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 28 2023, 23:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 23:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Union Government has suspended the director of the International Institute for Population Sciences(IIPS), K S James, over alleged irregularity in recruitment, as reported by The Wire

Falling under the Union health ministry, the IIPS prepares the National Family Health Survey.

The publication noted that prior to this move, James had been asked to resign as the government was not happy with certain data that came up in the surveys conducted by the IIPS.

National Family Health Survey
India News

