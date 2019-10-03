Directors of PMC's major defaulter firm HDIL arrested

Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, the directors of the real estate firm HDIL have been arrested, according to media reports.

The two directors were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing.

HDIL is one of the major defaulters that has set off the massive crisis at the Punjab Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank. The debt of HDIL is Rs 6500 crore.

HDIL and its group companies were beneficiaries of 44 loans worth nearly 73 per cent of PMC's total loan book size of Rs. 8,880 crore, according to the report.

