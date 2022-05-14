Distressed by tragic fire accident in Delhi's Mundka: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said he was distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka metro station here and offered condolences to the bereaved families.
"I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.
Also Read | 26 dead, 12 injured as fire engulfs commercial building in west Delhi
A massive fire ripped through the three-storey commercial building in West Delhi Friday evening, leaving at least 26 dead, police said.
"Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," the President tweeted.
