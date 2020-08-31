District Collectors told to maintain law and order during JEE, NEET exams: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that JEE and NEET examinations will be held in Goa and the state administration had been directed to maintain law and order near examination centres hosting the examinations.

Sawant told reporters that around 5,000 students were expected to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam and the Joint Entrance Exams. While the JEE exams are scheduled to be held for a period of seven days from September 1 to 6, the NEET exams are scheduled to be held on September 13.

"Instructions have been given to Collector North Goa and South Goa districts to maintain law and order. We have ensured that the centres get uninterrupted power supply and Covid-19 norms like social distancing, sanitisation and use of masks is maintained," Sawant told reporters here.

"The exam centres will be sanitised. I assure people on behalf of the Goa government, that students will get all the support and government will ensure that exams will be held in an unhindered way," Sawant further said.

The Opposition has repeatedly urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to postpone the exams in wake of the sustained spike in Covid-19 cases.

The state has seen 16,553 confirmed Covid-19 cases, while the tally of active cases in the state is at 3,646.

Over 170 persons have died in the state from Covid-19.

"We have asked the Education department to sanitise classrooms. Sanitisers will also be provided. Each student should come with a mask and a water bottle," the Chief Minister also said.