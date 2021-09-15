Delhi to go without crackers for Diwali for third year

Diwali: Delhi announces 'complete ban' on firecrackers

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 15 2021, 12:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2021, 13:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announces a complete ban on sale, storage and use of crackers in Delhi for a third consecutive Diwali this year as pollution concerns mount in the natonal capital.

"In view of the seriousness of pollution after the stocking of firecrackers by traders last year, a complete ban was imposed late, which caused losses to the traders," Kejriwal tweeted.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
crackers
Diwali

Related videos

What's Brewing

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Grey, blue, green: The chromatics of a hydrogen economy

Grey, blue, green: The chromatics of a hydrogen economy

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

DH Toon | Remembering 'Abba Jaan' of the nation

DH Toon | Remembering 'Abba Jaan' of the nation

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

 