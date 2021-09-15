Diwali: Delhi announces 'complete ban' on firecrackers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announces a complete ban on sale, storage and use of crackers in Delhi for a third consecutive Diwali this year as pollution concerns mount in the natonal capital.

"In view of the seriousness of pollution after the stocking of firecrackers by traders last year, a complete ban was imposed late, which caused losses to the traders," Kejriwal tweeted.

पिछले साल व्यापारियों द्वारा पटाखों के भंडारण के पश्चात प्रदूषण की गंभीरता को देखत हुए देर से पूर्ण प्रतिबंध लगाया गया जिससे व्यापारियों का नुकसान हुआ था। सभी व्यापारियों से अपील है कि इस बार पूर्ण प्रतिबंध को देखते हुए किसी भी तरह का भंडारण न करें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 15, 2021

