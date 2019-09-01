DK Shivakumar consults lawyers on ED case

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar was on Sunday closeted with his lawyers to decide his legal strategy in connection with the Enforcement Directorate's investigation into a money laundering case against him even as he missed the Gowri festival celebrations.

Shivakumar, who is staying at the Karnataka Bhavan, met lawyers throughout the day and discussed with them his next course of action, as he is slated to appear before the ED on Monday for the third time in four days.

He also met some of his well-wishers, including Congress leaders former Minister Chaluvanarayana Swamy and Narayana Swamy and former MLA Magadi Balakrishna.

Speaking to reporters, Chaluvanarayanaswamy said Shivakumar was being targetted by the BJP government for protecting Gujarat Congress MLAs during Rajya Sabha elections. "

To divert the attention from the economic crisis in the country, ED arrested Shivakumar. He is capable of handle the harassment and will get the justice he said.

We came all the way from Bengaluru just to instil confidence to him in the hour of crisis," he said.

Shivakumar, who was questioned on Friday and Saturday for around 14 hours, had requested the ED to give him a date after Gowri and Ganesh Chaturthi festivals. However, the investigators insisted that he should appear before them on Monday.

On Saturday, he said Gowri festival is the most important festival for his family, as during that day they organise functions to remember their ancestors.

The ED had last September registered a money laundering case against Shivakumar and others based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department on charges of alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores. The IT Department had also seized unaccounted money worth around Rs 8.59 crore from Shivakumar.