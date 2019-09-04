DoNER team to visit J&K on Thursday

A high-level official team from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to look into the "new reforms and best practices" that can be introduced there.

This comes ahead of the bifurcated exercise next month.

An official statement said that the key focus areas of the team would be sustainable livelihood giving due emphasis on women empowerment and community based bottom-up approach, eco-tourism and bamboo based cottages and exchange exposure programmes of farmers and artisans from Northeast and Jammu and Kashmir.

The team will also look at options for promotional showrooms in Jammu and Kashmir by Ministry of DoNER (CBTC) of local products, community based natural resource management, training of artisans in CBTC in Burnihat and collaboration programmes on skill development and cultural exposure and exchange programmes.

"The purpose of the visit is to look into the new reforms and best practices that can be introduced in Jammu and Kashmir," the statement said.

Union Minister of DoNER Jitendra Singh, who is also Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, recently chaired a meeting with the officials of DoNER Ministry. During the meeting, the minister discussed various issues and developments related to the upcoming visit.

A high-level team of the Ministry of Personnel will also be visiting the state to look into issues related to staff and administrative reforms as well as division of personnel between the two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.