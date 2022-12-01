Don't want one bad incident to ruin my passion to show wonderful India to other nations: Korean YouTuber

South Korean YouTuber Hyojeong Park, who was harassed on the streets of Mumbai while live streaming, said she "doesn't want the incident to ruin her travel and passion."

"I don't want this one bad incident to ruin my whole travel and my passion to show wonderful India to other countries," Park told ANI.

The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested two men for allegedly molesting and stalking the YouTuber, who goes by the name 'Mhyochi' on social media.