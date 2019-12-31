Dornier aircraft finally inducted into No. 41 Sqaudron

Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria has formally inducted the light utility aircraft Dornier into No. 41 'Otters' Squadron, a statement by the central government said.

The aircraft was inducted on Monday during a ceremony held at Air Force Station, Palam.

In 2015, the IAF had signed a contract to purchase 14 Dornier aircraft, which are flight inspection system planes, for Rs 1,090 crore from the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

"While the first aircraft was delivered on November 19, the second is expected to be delivered in early 2020," the statement added.