Dornier aircraft finally inducted into No. 41 Sqaudron

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 31 2019, 18:11pm ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2019, 18:11pm ist
Sajal Prakash, CEO, Accessories Complex HAL, presents a memento to Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria during the induction ceremony of Flight Information System (FIS) Dornier aircraft into No. 41 Squadron at Air Force Station Palam, New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria has formally inducted the light utility aircraft Dornier into No. 41 'Otters' Squadron, a statement by the central government said.

The aircraft was inducted on Monday during a ceremony held at Air Force Station, Palam.

In 2015, the IAF had signed a contract to purchase 14 Dornier aircraft, which are flight inspection system planes, for Rs 1,090 crore from the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

"While the first aircraft was delivered on November 19, the second is expected to be delivered in early 2020," the statement added. 

