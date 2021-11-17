Doval, Shringla hold taks with US representative for Afghanistan

Doval, Shringla meet US representative for Afghanistan

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS,
  • Nov 17 2021, 02:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 02:05 ist
Issues related to recent developments in Afghanistan were discussed during the talks. Credit: Twitter/@MEAIndia

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla had separate meetings with the visiting United States Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, on Tuesday.

West discussed with Doval and Shringla the situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban of late returned to power through a swift military blitz taking advantage of withdrawal of troops by the United States and its NATO allies.

Sources said that the topics included the recently held Regional Security Dialogue the National Security Advisor had with his counterparts from Russia, Iran and the Central Asian nations on Afghanistan in New Delhi. They also discussed movement of people in and out of Afghanistan, coordinating global efforts on humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, regional security issues, and other bilateral and international issues of mutual interest.

India
Harsh Vardhan Shringla
Ajit Doval
United States
Afghanistan
Taliban

