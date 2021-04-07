Dream big, exams an opportunity to shape life, says PM Modi during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday exhorted students to dream big and consider examinations not as a final milestone, but an opportunity to shape life in the long run.

In a 90-minute virtual interaction on ‘Pareeksha Pe Charcha’ with students from across the country, Modi answered questions on a range of topics related to studies, examinations, learning under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic and coping with pre-examination stress.

“We have one word for examination – kasauti. It means to test yourself. It doesn’t mean that examination is the last chance, rather it is the perfect opportunity to test oneself to lead a better life,” Modi said.

“Examinations become a problem when we assume it to be the end of our dreams for life, when we make it an issue of life and death. Actually, we should keep looking at such opportunities to test ourselves and not run away from it,” the prime minister said.

He also advised parents to bridge the generation gap with children by trying to understand their likes and dislikes and by getting involved in their world. “Don’t tell them what to do, be their friend and let them explore the world around them,” Modi said disapproving the tendency of some parents to become instructors or inspectors of their children.

The prime minister said it was okay not to like a particular subject or be weak in it and underscored the importance of focusing on strengths. “Those who are successful may not be perfect in all subjects, but they have mastered one,” Modi said citing the example of singer Lata Mangeshkar.

“Would Lata Mangeshkar be able to teach Geography? Maybe not. But she is perfect in her art,” he said.

This was the first virtual edition of 'Pareeksha Pe Charcha', Modi’s annual interaction with students ahead of the Board examinations.