Dream job? Sleep your way to Rs 1 lakh

A Bengaluru-based startup is offering people a dream job. Wakefit, a sleep solutions company, is willing to pay people Rs 1 lakh to sleep for nine hours each day for 100 days.

The "sleep internship" is part of their project aimed at monitoring people's sleeping patterns.

Any applicant with a history of falling asleep during class would be counted as relevant experience, as per the company's website. Other qualifications required to get the job include the ability to fall asleep within 10-20 minutes of hitting the pillow, attention to detail and a passion for "clean bedsheets, cozy blankets and funky pajamas".

The company says that preference would be given to the ones who have low engagement or activity on personal social media handles. Binge watchers and people with nocturnal tendencies will miss out, the company says.

The selected candidates would be provided a mattress and a fitness tracker.

The internship is an attempt to bring back focus on sleeping health and "is another step towards making sleep an integral part of maintaining a work-life balance in our lives" Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, the director and co-founder of Wakefit, told Business Insider.