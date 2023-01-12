Early to blame road works for Joshimath crisis: Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said holding construction of roads and power projects for the Joshimath crisis is very premature.

"It is too early to blame road constructions and power projects for the crisis. We should wait for reports by experts after they complete investigation," Gadkari said.

Also read | Warnings aplenty in Joshimath before spiralling collapse

He also said that the government was always with the people. Gadkari was answering media persons' questions on whether massive road works and power projects were responsible for the crisis.

With Joshimath in Uttarakhand facing land subsidence affecting hundreds of, residents, several experts have blamed massive road construction including the widening of the all-weather Char Dham road and power projects responsible for the crisis.