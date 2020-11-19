1 killed, 7 injured in blast in West Bengal plastic factory

One person was killed and seven others were injured, three of them critically, in a blast in a plastic factory in West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Sujapur area around 11 am, they said.

"One factory worker was brought dead to the hospital, while three of the remaining seven injured persons are in a critical condition," District Magistrate Rajarshi Mitra said.

A huge police contingent has been sent to the spot to bring the situation under control. Fire tenders are trying to douse the blaze and rescue survivors from beneath the debris, a senior police officer said.

An investigation is underway, he added.