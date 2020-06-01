2 more die in Assam flood; number of affected people comes down to 1.97 lakh

Even as floodwaters continued to recede from three districts in Assam on Monday, two more people died in the deluge, taking the death toll in the state in the first wave of floods this year to nine.

The two fresh deaths were reported from Kampur in Nagaon district, according to a bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The number of people affected by the deluge came down to 1.97 lakh on Monday from 2.5 lakh on Sunday, it said.

In the worst-hit Goalpara district, 1.48 lakh people have been affected by the flood, followed by 31,594 in Hojai and 17,644 in Nagaon, the bulletin said.

A total crop area of 24,927 hectares in the three districts is submerged and embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and other infrastructure have been damaged, it added.

District administrations are running 27 relief camps in Goalpara and 18 in Hojai, where a total of 7,299 people have taken shelter, the bulletin said.