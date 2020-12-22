New virus strain: 2 from UK test Covid +ve in Kolkata

2 passengers from UK test Covid-19 positive in Kolkata amid new virus strain scare

Meanwhile, a passenger, who returned to Chennai from Britain via New Delhi, has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 22 2020, 13:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 13:05 ist
In Delhi, five out of 266 passengers and crew members of a flight which arrived at Delhi airport from London last night have also tested positive for Covid-19. Credit: PTI Photo

Two passengers, who arrived from the UK, tested positive for Covid-19 at Kolkata airport on Sunday, according to ANI quoting Kolkata airport official. 

In Delhi, five out of 266 passengers and crew members of a flight which arrived at Delhi airport from London last night have also tested positive for Covid-19. Their samples have been sent to NCDC for research and they have been sent to care centre, according to Nodal officer for Covid-19. 

Meanwhile, a passenger, who returned to Chennai from Britain via New Delhi, has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, amid concerns that a new strain of the Covid-19 virus is spreading more quickly in that country. The passenger, who was under institutional quarantine, was shifted to hospital care on Tuesday morning.

More to follow...

Kolkata
West Bengal
Coronavirus
COVID-19

