2 passengers from UK test Covid-19 positive in Kolkata amid new virus strain scare

Two passengers, who arrived from the UK, tested positive for Covid-19 at Kolkata airport on Sunday, according to ANI quoting Kolkata airport official.

In Delhi, five out of 266 passengers and crew members of a flight which arrived at Delhi airport from London last night have also tested positive for Covid-19. Their samples have been sent to NCDC for research and they have been sent to care centre, according to Nodal officer for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, a passenger, who returned to Chennai from Britain via New Delhi, has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, amid concerns that a new strain of the Covid-19 virus is spreading more quickly in that country. The passenger, who was under institutional quarantine, was shifted to hospital care on Tuesday morning.

