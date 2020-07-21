3 die after inhaling toxic gases from septic tank

3 die after inhaling toxic gases emanating from septic tank in Jharkhand

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Jul 21 2020, 21:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 21:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three men, including a father-son duo, died after inhaling toxic gases emanating from a septic tank in Jharkhand's Garhwa district Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at an under-construction house in Pipra Kala locality of Garhwa town, District Superintendent of Police Srikant S Thokray said.

"One of the workers got down into an under-construction septic tank to remove its shuttering. It was connected to another septic tank that was in use. The labourer fell unconscious after inhaling toxic gases present in it.

"Another worker then got down to pull him out but he too lost consciousness, as did two others who were waiting outside. The four persons were admitted to a hospital, where three of them died," Sadar police station in-charge Laxmikant said.

The deceased were identified as Immamuddin Ansari, his son Gulab Rabani, and Amarendra Sharma -- residents of Kalyanpur village in Sadar police station area, he said.

Another labourer, identified as Kameshwar Prajapati, is being treated at a hospital and he is out of danger, the officer said, adding he is also from Kalyanpur.

The families of the deceased will get housing units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, benefits under the widow pension scheme and Rs 20,000 each under a social security scheme, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jharkhand
Toxic gases
septic tank

What's Brewing

Bill to allow Americans to sue China over Covid-19

Bill to allow Americans to sue China over Covid-19

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

 