3 more test COVID-19 positive in West Bengal, tally goes upto 7

Three more persons tested positive in Kolkata for COVID-19 in Kolkata on Sunday taking the total number of persons infected with the virus in West Bengal to seven. Earlier three persons tested positive in West Bengal. The swab samples of the three persons were sent to National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED).

“Three persons from Kolkata have tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection taking the total number of infected persons in the state to seven,” a senior NICED official told DH.

Sources in the Health Department said that among the three latest positive cases two are family members of a man from Kolkata who had earlier tested positive and the third one is their domestic help.

“All three of them have been put under isolation,” a Health Department official said.

Earlier four persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection in West Bengal. While three of them are from Kolkata, one is from North 24 Paraganas district.