30 new Covid-19 cases in Mizoram; tally rises to 1,578

At least 30 people, including 17 Assam Rifles personnel in Mizoram, have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 1,578, an official said on Sunday.

Of the 30 new cases, 20 were reported from Lunglei district, 4 each from Kolasib and Lawngtlai, one each from Aizawl and Mamit districts, the official said.

He said that all the patients were asymptomatic and were out of danger.

Apart from a patient in Aizawl district, all the patients have come from other states and were placed under quarantine before they tested positive for Covid-19, he said.

According to the official, 17 Assam Rifles personnel, who have been quarantined at Kawmzawl facility in Lunglei district, 4 construction workers of the Border Road Organisation (BRO) from Jharkhand who are currently in Lawngtlai district and 2 truck drivers, who have come from Assam, were among the 30 infected people.

Of the 30 new Covid-19 patients, only 4 were state residents while the remaining 26 were outsiders (non-state residents), he added.

Mizoram now has 588 active Covid-19 cases of which 153 are security personnel.

With 17 people discharged from hospitals on Saturday, at least 990 people have recovered from the virus.

The Covid-19 recovery rate in the state is now 62.74 per cent, according to the health department.

Mizoram has not reported any Covid-19 death till date.

As many as 60,759 samples have been tested, including 1,744 samples on Saturday, the Health department said.