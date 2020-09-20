30 new Covid-19 cases in Mizoram; tally rises to 1,578

30 new Covid-19 cases in Mizoram; tally rises to 1,578

PTI
PTI, Aizawl,
  • Sep 20 2020, 12:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2020, 12:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

 At least 30 people, including 17 Assam Rifles personnel in Mizoram, have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 1,578, an official said on Sunday.

Of the 30 new cases, 20 were reported from Lunglei district, 4 each from Kolasib and Lawngtlai, one each from Aizawl and Mamit districts, the official said.

He said that all the patients were asymptomatic and were out of danger.

Apart from a patient in Aizawl district, all the patients have come from other states and were placed under quarantine before they tested positive for Covid-19, he said.

According to the official, 17 Assam Rifles personnel, who have been quarantined at Kawmzawl facility in Lunglei district, 4 construction workers of the Border Road Organisation (BRO) from Jharkhand who are currently in Lawngtlai district and 2 truck drivers, who have come from Assam, were among the 30 infected people.

Of the 30 new Covid-19 patients, only 4 were state residents while the remaining 26 were outsiders (non-state residents), he added.

Mizoram now has 588 active Covid-19 cases of which 153 are security personnel.

With 17 people discharged from hospitals on Saturday, at least 990 people have recovered from the virus.

The Covid-19 recovery rate in the state is now 62.74 per cent, according to the health department.

Mizoram has not reported any Covid-19 death till date.

As many as 60,759 samples have been tested, including 1,744 samples on Saturday, the Health department said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mizoram
Aizawl
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

World War II submarine is found in Southeast Asia

World War II submarine is found in Southeast Asia

The devil's always in the details

The devil's always in the details

Finding freedom through art

Finding freedom through art

DH Toon | Is China's Great Wall 'spying' on aliens?

DH Toon | Is China's Great Wall 'spying' on aliens?

 