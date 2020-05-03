35 more test positive for COVID 19 in Bihar, total rises to 516

Thirty-five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 516, officials said.

Of the 35 people who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, 10 were female while 25 were male from seven districts.

Seven cases were reported from Munger district, followed by six in Bhagalpur, five each from West Champaran and Aurangabad, four from East Champaran, three including a one-and-half-year-old girl from Buxar and one each from Kaimur, Katihar, Sheohar, Arwal and Siwan districts, Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said in a tweet.

"We are ascertaining their infection trail," Kumar said.

Follow DH Coronavirus page for all the latest updates

Of the 516 COVID-19 positive cases, Munger topped the list among 30 districts with 102 cases alone.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 393, while 119 people have recovered from coronavirus, officials said.



For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Four persons have died of COVID-19 in the state so far, one each from Munger, Vaishali, East Champaran and Sitamarhi.

Among the coronavirus-affected districts, Munger registered the highest positive cases of 102 so far, followed by Buxar (55), Rohtas (52), Patna (44), Nalanda (36), Siwan (31), Kaimur (28), Gopalganj, Madhubani and Bhojpur (18 each), Aurangabad (13), West Champaran (10) and Begusarai and Bhagalpur (11).