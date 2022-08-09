37 people arrested in Shillong anti-drugs raid

Among those arrested is a person who recently escaped from the Covid ward of Civil Hospital

PTI
PTI, Shillong,
  • Aug 09 2022, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2022, 22:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Thirty-seven people, most of whom were drug users, were arrested from Shillong's Polo Bazar area on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, several shops in the area were raided and drugs, including heroin, were seized, Superintendent of Police (City) Vivek Syiem told PTI.

The anti-narcotics team arrested 27 drug users who were in the area to buy drugs, six drug peddlers and four women who tried to obstruct the raid, he said.

A total of 105 vials of heroin weighing 8.97 gm, 286.93 gm of cannabis, 20 banned nitrazapam tablets, 330 empty vials, 10 syringes and three empty golden tobacco containers were seized, he said.

Besides, six mobile phones, a scooter, two local taxis and Rs 1.49 lakh in cash were also seized, he added.

Among those arrested is a person who recently escaped from the Covid ward of Civil Hospital, the officer said.

A case has been registered against those arrested, he said.

