5 more BSF staffers test Covid-19 positive in Mizoram; tally rises to 238

PTI, Aizawl,
  • Jul 16 2020, 08:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2020, 08:39 ist
Five more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mizoram, taking the states Covid-19 tally to 238, officials said on Wednesday.

The five jawans, aged between 42 and 53 years, recently came from Maharashtra, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

They are posted at Folkland area in Aizawl and have been placed under quarantine since they arrived in the state, officials said.

All of them are asymptomatic.

There are 79 active cases in the state now, while 159 people have already recovered.

Of the total 238 Covid-19 cases in the state, 64 are paramilitary forces personnel and 174 are civilians. 

