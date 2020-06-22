5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Mizoram; PM Modi assures support to the state

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit Mizoram, 27 kilometeres South-Southwest of Champhai close to the international border with Myanmar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga Ji on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre."

Mizoram was hit by a 5.1-magnitude earthquake yesterday at 1616 hrs.