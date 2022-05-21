Active case count hits zero, Manipur turns Covid-free

Manipur became a coronavirus-free state with three active Covid-19 patients recovering from the disease, a health department official said.

The active case count in the northeastern state hit zero for the first time in the last 26 months, Health Services Director Dr K Rajo Singh said.

The caseload remained at 1,37,230, he said.

Altogether, 1,35,110 people have so far recuperated from the disease and the recovery rate was 98.45 per cent.

The death toll due to the infection stood at 2,120, Singh said on Friday evening.

At least 71 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Friday, and no report was found positive for the infection, he added.