Active case count hits zero, Manipur turns Covid-free

Manipur became a coronavirus-free state with three active Covid-19 patients recovering from the disease, a health department official said.
The active case count in the northeastern state hit zero for the first time in the last 26 months, Health Services Director Dr K Rajo Singh said.
The caseload remained at 1,37,230, he said.
Altogether, 1,35,110 people have so far recuperated from the disease and the recovery rate was 98.45 per cent.
The death toll due to the infection stood at 2,120, Singh said on Friday evening.
At least 71 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Friday, and no report was found positive for the infection, he added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Explore Japanese craft malts on World Whisky Day
DH Radio | Air India under the Tatas
Try at your own risk: 10 wild, viral Maggi recipes
DH Toon | A call to Emperor Aurangzeb on 6G trials
Whackyverse | Hardik non-stick
The kimchi konnection
Old homes get a cafe makeover
Most expensive car: 1955 Mercedes sells for €135 mn
A pretty, stinky, rare mushroom fruits at IISc