Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury back as West Bengal Congress chief

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 09 2020, 23:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 23:24 ist
Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was on Wednesday appointed as the president of the party's West Bengal unit.

Chowdhury, a five-term Lok Sabha member, is the leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha.

He succeeds Somen Mitra as West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee President.

Mitra passed away last month.

Chowdhury, a known detractor of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, takes over the top party post in the state ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for next year.

Chowdhury held the post of state Congress President from 2014 to 2018.

