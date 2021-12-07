AFSPA is the main culprit, it has bred animosity: Nagaland Rajya Sabha MP

KG Kenye is a senior MP from Nagaland in Rajya Sabha. He spoke to DH's Shemin Joy on the recent killings of civilians by security personnel in Nagaland and the growing demand for repealing the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.

Track Live Updates of Parliament Here

Saturday's incident is very unfortunate. What is your take on what happened?

We have expressed our anguish. We are concerned. It was never expected. It took us by surprise.

Home Minister Amit Shah made a statement in Parliament on the killings. Do you agree with his take on the incident?

The description by the Home Minister on the circumstances that led to the incident is yet to be authenticated. The Nagaland government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT). They are investigating the issue. We may choose to differ on the description given by the Home Minister once the investigation is over. But the marked difference from previous years is the government's expression of sincere regret. That is something we appreciate. It is a pradigm shift.

Also Read | Nagaland to seek AFSPA repeal; Hornbill festival suspended

There is a demand for withdrawal of AFSPA. Two leaders from the Northeast have made a renewed appeal. What is your demand?

AFSPA is the main culprit. This is the key element which has bred animosity. It has done nothing good. It is detrimental to national interest and with such Acts, these kind of incidents will continue to happen. This single Act has given too power to the armed forces to commit atrocities on their own people. A debate is ongoing for the past 60 years on this. This must go to ensure that there is no recurrence of such incidents.

Do you think the government will agree to repeal AFSPA?

Going by the way the government is introspecting outstanding issues of the past ever since independence, I am confident. This is one of the lingering legacies of the colonial era. Why shouldn't we revisit this? This is an impediment to the unity and integrity of the country and has done no good. I am confident right-thinking citizens will support the demand for repealing the Act.

Read | Army made no attempt to identify civilians before shooting, tried to 'hide' bodies: Report

What impact this incident with have on the Naga peace process?

It is a serious challenge. This incident could lead to derailment of the talks. It has the capacity to stall the process. It should be contained and handled with care.

Check out the latest DH videos here: