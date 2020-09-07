Age, Covid-19 fail to dampen spirit of 70-year-old Durga Puja enthusiasts

The Covid-19 pandemic has cast a shadow on Durga Puja in West Bengal but not on the spirit of two septuagenarians. The two women from South Kolkata who recently recovered from Covid-19 are now firing on all cylinders to make their neighbourhood Durga Puja a success.

One of them is Dipti Sarkar. She was in for a shock when she tested positive for Covid-19 in April. Sarkar who lives with her sister and has no other relative to help her was anxious as to whether she will survive. Moreover, recent incidents of alleged stigmatisation of Covid-19 patients also made her worried.

However, other organizers of the Durga Puja stood by her. It was with their steadfast support she got hospitalised and was finally able to recover from the infection. “Even when I was in hospital my only concern for Sarkar was how their Durga Puja will be held amid the pandemic,” said Sarkar.

Her fellow organiser Debasree Sadhu (about 73) also got infected by the novel coronavirus in May. But she was able to overcome it without hospitalization and was cured while in home quarantine.

Now the two women are back in action and work for the Durga Puja is going on full swing. The pandemic has forced a lot of changes this year.

Puja Committee President Sangita De said that this year there will be not much focus on pandal decoration due to lack of funds. “ Even dhakis ( those who play a country made drum during Durga and Kali pujas) have been told not to come this year. If needed we will play recorded dhak beats,” she said.

The puja is a bit different from others as it is mostly organised by local women. It started in 2015 when they were concerned about anti-social activities in an empty sparcel of land in the neighbourhood. It was with the suggestion of Minister Arup Bisswas that the local women started a Durga Puja there.

The determined group of women are cautious about Covid-19 but they will not let the pandemic stop their cherished Durga Puja.