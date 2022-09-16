WB launches 8 public service portals before rural polls

Ahead of rural polls, West Bengal govt launches eight public service portals

The department revamped its website, launched a 24/7 Panchayat Public Grievance Redressal System

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Sep 16 2022, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 16:53 ist
Minister of State, Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Becharam Manna, while launching the portals on Thursday, said the government aims to bring transparency and speed to the services of the department. Credit: Twitter/@mlabecharam

Ahead of the panchayat election due next year, the West Bengal government has launched eight public service portals for the benefit of the people residing in rural areas.

Minister of State, Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Becharam Manna, while launching the portals on Thursday, said the government aims to bring transparency and speed to the services of the department.

Also Read — Recruitment scam: Ex-Bengal state board chief appears before CBI court

The department revamped its website, launched a 24/7 Panchayat Public Grievance Redressal System, portals for online building plan approval and online booking of guest houses in rural areas to boost tourism.

It also launched a single-window portal for getting reports about the progress of various rural projects, online PRI (Panchayati Raj Institutions) services, e-PRI services and a portal to monitor status of court cases pending with the department. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
TMC
Panchayat polls
India News

What's Brewing

'DDLJ' is remade for the stage, raising eyebrows

'DDLJ' is remade for the stage, raising eyebrows

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

DH Radio | Filmy Fridays: Brahmastra - Breakdown Audio...

DH Radio | Filmy Fridays: Brahmastra - Breakdown Audio...

Lanka opens Chinese built Lotus Tower for the public

Lanka opens Chinese built Lotus Tower for the public

Michael Jordan 'Last Dance' jersey sells for $10.1 mn

Michael Jordan 'Last Dance' jersey sells for $10.1 mn

 