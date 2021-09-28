AIIMS-Bhubaneswar receives funding for ‘first’ brain bank of Eastern India

The AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has received funding from the ICMR to establish a satellite brain bank, a “first of its kind” in the eastern region that will boost research in neurosciences.
The Indian Council of Medical Research sanctioned Rs 47 lakh for setting up a satellite brain bio-bank in the department of pathology and lab medicine, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Bhubaneswar said in a Facebook post.
A brain bank is a repository of brain samples of deceased persons, which finds use in research work.
The approved duration of the scheme is three years, and annual extensions will be granted after review of the work done, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar said.
According to the institute, the brain bank will be “one of its kind in the eastern zone of India” and would bolster neuroscience research in the region.
Suvendu Purkait, Assistant Professor of Pathology, has been appointed the chief coordinator of the project, Director Gitanjali Batmanabane said.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force
IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years
When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease
This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades
Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world
DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?
Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth
Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?
Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds
Luxury car sales boom post-second wave