Aiming at withdrawing AFSPA completely from Assam by end of 2023, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state is aiming at withdrawing AFSPA completely by the end of 2023.
"We will also rope in ex-military personnel to train our police force," he added.
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 22, 2023
