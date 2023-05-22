Aiming to withdraw AFSPA from Assam by end of 2023: CM

Aiming at withdrawing AFSPA completely from Assam by end of 2023, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

'We will also rope in ex-military personnel to train our police force,' he added

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 22 2023, 20:50 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 20:56 ist
Himanta Biswa Sarma. Credit: PTI Photo

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state is aiming at withdrawing AFSPA completely by the end of 2023.

"We will also rope in ex-military personnel to train our police force," he added. 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assam
Himanta Biswa Sarma
AFSPA
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gill, his sister abused online after GT knock RCB out

Gill, his sister abused online after GT knock RCB out

Parineeti details relationship with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti details relationship with Raghav Chadha

Climate change to push 30% species over tipping point

Climate change to push 30% species over tipping point

Long-lost siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur

Long-lost siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur

Nepali climber ties record with 27th Everest summit

Nepali climber ties record with 27th Everest summit

 