Airborne, community spread of Covid-19 started in West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that airborne and community transmission of Covid-19 has started in the state. She urged the people to wear masks whenever they step outside during the Durga Puja and upcoming festive season.

Speaking to reporters at the state Secretariat Mamata said that recently there had been a spurt in Covid-19 cases as vehicle movement at the state and international borders, as well as flight services, had resumed. The chief minister said that scores of people were coming to Bengal from other states.

“We request everyone to wear masks. Now the infection is spreading a bit faster because if one person contracts the virus then his or her family members are also getting infected. Whether anyone admits it or not community spread and airborne transmission are taking place,” said Mamata.

She urged Durga Puja organisers to ensure that people enter pandals with masks and those who arrive without a mask should either be provided with one by the organisers or requested to put on one before entering the pandal.

The chief minister also urged the media not to show images of crowded pandals but instead focus on those Durga Puja organisers who had strictly observed the Covid-19 protocols.

Chief Secretary Alapon Bandyopadhyay said that the government had capped the cost of Covid-19 tests to Rs 1,500. Earlier it was Rs 2,250. He also said that ahead of Durga Puja state government will increase the number of ICU beds by 600. Currently, there are 1,247 ICU beds in the state.

Later in the day, the chief minister said that BJP was trying to create tension in the state for political gains and dubbed the saffron party as the "biggest pandemic." She further alleged that BJP was least bothered about the welfare of the people and was only interested in capturing power in the state at any cost.